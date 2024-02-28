Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,021 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 890,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.