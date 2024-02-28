Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

