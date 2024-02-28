Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $61.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.88. 255,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

