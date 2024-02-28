Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE RY opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,611,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

