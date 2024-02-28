Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,546. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 281,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,355,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,300,000 after buying an additional 423,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

