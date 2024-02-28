Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Ryan Specialty stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 673,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.