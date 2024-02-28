Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 673,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,964,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

