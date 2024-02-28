Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of ADC stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

