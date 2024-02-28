Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.