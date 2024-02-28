Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,481,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,174.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 83,077 shares of company stock worth $658,765 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

