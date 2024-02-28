Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 227 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

