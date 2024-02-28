Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $1,658.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.30 or 0.05591617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00067114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,662,895,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,266,184 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

