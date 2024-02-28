Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5248 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Sasol has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Shares of SSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. 153,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sasol has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
