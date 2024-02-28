Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.84

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:SREI traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.45 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 564,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,591. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.85 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.01. The company has a market capitalization of £207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.45 and a beta of 0.67.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

