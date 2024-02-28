Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.90

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.90 and last traded at $140.03, with a volume of 7430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

