Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Seabridge Gold and Taseko Mines are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -4.25% -2.61% Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.30) -38.93 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.45 -$19.98 million $0.02 75.54

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taseko Mines. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Seabridge Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

