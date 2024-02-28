Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

AGM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

