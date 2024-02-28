Secure Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES stock opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.54. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.17.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.