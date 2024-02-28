Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SES traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.15. 454,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.