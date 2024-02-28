Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Secure Energy Services traded as high as C$11.17 and last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 167720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

Insider Buying and Selling

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.54.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.