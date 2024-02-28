Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. 1,009,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,362. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

