Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 5,960 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 175.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for 0.5% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Activity

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

