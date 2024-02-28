Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 8,413 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. 356,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,328. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

