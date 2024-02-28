Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 707,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,485. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

