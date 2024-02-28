Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 339,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,619. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

