Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 997,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

