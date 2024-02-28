Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Premier by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Premier by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

PINC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 489,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

