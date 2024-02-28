Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 355.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.07. 393,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,802. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.