Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

BMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

