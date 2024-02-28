Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $10,238,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,802. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,182. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

