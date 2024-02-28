Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 403.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

