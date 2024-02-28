Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 11,762 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 192.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 376,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

