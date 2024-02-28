Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 6,929 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 179,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.