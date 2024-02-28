Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Humana makes up about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 54.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $53,663,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humana by 86.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Humana by 2.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 157,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $9.74 on Wednesday, hitting $352.96. 836,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.