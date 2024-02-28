Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 8,875 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $376.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

