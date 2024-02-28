Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

MO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,602. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

