Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 372,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

