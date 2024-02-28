Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

DRVN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 281,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

