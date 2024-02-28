Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,505. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.