Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

