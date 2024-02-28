Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
