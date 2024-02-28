Sidoti Csr Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $116.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,975,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

