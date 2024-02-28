Sidoti Csr Weighs in on HNI Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for HNI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HNI by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

