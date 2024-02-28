Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC cut its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Similarweb makes up 1.4% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Stock Up 1.2 %

SMWB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 46,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,811. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.