Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $468.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

