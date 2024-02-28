Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

