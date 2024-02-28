Solid Power’s (SLDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Transactions at Solid Power
In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
