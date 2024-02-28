Sora Investors LLC Acquires 265,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 3.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Western Digital worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,234. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.