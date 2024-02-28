Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 12,862,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

