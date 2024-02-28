Sora Investors LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,809. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $159.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,471 shares of company stock worth $1,405,537 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.