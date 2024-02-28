Sora Investors LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000. Lam Research makes up 3.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

LRCX traded down $10.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $920.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,805. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $827.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

